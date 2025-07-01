Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXT. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Crane NXT by 87.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 46.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane NXT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.3%

CXT opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $67.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.37%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.