iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 762.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.4%

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.69. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.55 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

