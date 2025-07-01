Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $100,000 Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

