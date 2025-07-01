First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Busey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Busey by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. First Busey Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $140.15 million. First Busey had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 76,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,496. The trade was a 5.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Caple acquired 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $97,394.40. The trade was a 35.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,125 shares of company stock worth $286,148. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

