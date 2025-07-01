Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) & Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Financial Contrast

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Oshkosh shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iochpe-Maxion and Oshkosh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iochpe-Maxion 0 0 0 0 0.00 Oshkosh 1 4 9 0 2.57

Dividends

Oshkosh has a consensus price target of $122.07, indicating a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Oshkosh’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Iochpe-Maxion.

Iochpe-Maxion pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Oshkosh pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Iochpe-Maxion pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oshkosh pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oshkosh has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and Oshkosh”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iochpe-Maxion $2.84 billion 0.09 $49.08 million $0.09 6.11 Oshkosh $10.76 billion 0.68 $681.40 million $9.36 12.14

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Iochpe-Maxion. Iochpe-Maxion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iochpe-Maxion 1.44% 4.67% 1.43% Oshkosh 5.84% 17.22% 7.29%

Risk and Volatility

Iochpe-Maxion has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oshkosh has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Iochpe-Maxion on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, side members, and cross members. In addition, the company offers light and automotive structural components, such as stampings for passenger vehicles, handbrake levers, pedal and welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces railway wheels, freight cars, and castings, as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts. The Defense segment engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for department of defense. Its Vocational segment offers custom and commercial firefighting equipment, fire apparatus, and emergency vehicles, including pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, and tankers; light, medium, and heavy-duty rescue vehicles; and wildland rough terrain response, bomb squad, hazardous materials control vehicles, mobile command and control centers, and other emergency response vehicles. Additionally, this segment produces and sells custom and commercial firefighting vehicles, as well as command vehicles, ARFF vehicles; design and manufacture refuse collection vehicles for waste services industry; front discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Further, the company provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. Oshkosh Corporation was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

