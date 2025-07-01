Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of FB Financial worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FB Financial by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 196,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $9,546,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 6,237.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 62,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in FB Financial by 489.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 58,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,146.22. This represents a 13.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of FBK opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. FB Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.91.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

