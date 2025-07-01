Comparing Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) & Metallus (NYSE:MTUS)

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Metallus and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallus -2.05% 0.31% 0.20% Voestalpine 0.99% 2.08% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Metallus and Voestalpine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallus 0 1 0 0 2.00 Voestalpine 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallus $1.08 billion 0.60 $1.30 million ($0.50) -30.96 Voestalpine $16.90 billion 0.28 $164.90 million $0.20 27.75

This table compares Metallus and Voestalpine”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Voestalpine has higher revenue and earnings than Metallus. Metallus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voestalpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Metallus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Metallus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Metallus has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Voestalpine beats Metallus on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, component processing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; rails and digital monitoring systems; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, stamped, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

