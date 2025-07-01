Head to Head Comparison: AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) & Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of AstraZeneca shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fate Therapeutics and AstraZeneca, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 7 1 0 2.13 AstraZeneca 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings & Valuation

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 242.26%. AstraZeneca has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.64%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and AstraZeneca”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $13.63 million 9.42 -$186.26 million ($1.49) -0.75 AstraZeneca $54.07 billion 4.01 $7.04 billion $2.49 28.06

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -1,318.93% -47.17% -34.60% AstraZeneca 14.14% 33.14% 12.83%

Risk and Volatility

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Fate Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders. Its CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology. Its marketed products also comprise Vaxzevria, Beyfortus, Synagis, FluMist, Soliris, Ultomiris, Strensiq, Koselugo, and Kanuma for covid-19 and rare disease. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006; BenevolentAI for drug discovery for systemic lupus erythematosus; and Absci Corporation for AI-driven drug discovery against an oncology target. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

