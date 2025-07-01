A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,953 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATEN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATEN shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.38.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

