Comparing iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) and Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD)

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) and Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iRobot and Thermwood”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRobot $681.85 million 0.14 -$145.52 million ($7.98) -0.39 Thermwood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Thermwood has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRobot.

This table compares iRobot and Thermwood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRobot -38.11% -222.50% -35.83% Thermwood N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

iRobot has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermwood has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of iRobot shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of iRobot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of Thermwood shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iRobot and Thermwood, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRobot 0 1 0 0 2.00 Thermwood 0 0 0 0 0.00

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services. It also provides Root robots for coding, discovery, and play; Roomba Combo mopping and vacuuming robot; and accessories, including robot vacuum and mop, handheld vacuum, and air purifier, educational coding robot, and accessory bundles. The company sells its products through chain stores and other national retailers, value- added distributors, and resellers, as well as through its website and app, and e-commerce websites. iRobot Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Thermwood

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders. The company markets its products and services through offices in 11 countries. Thermwood Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dale, Indiana.

