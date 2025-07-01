New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,805 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $56,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after buying an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,238,000 after acquiring an additional 395,053 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,290,000 after purchasing an additional 166,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,093,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,860 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

