New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $49,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $172.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.93. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

