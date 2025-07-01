Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

View Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $327.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.02 and a 200-day moving average of $332.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.