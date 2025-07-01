Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,554,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $175,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,860,826.04. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total value of $596,429.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,321,044.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,983,985. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

NYSE GDDY opened at $180.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.48 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.59.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 211.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

