Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1%

YUM stock opened at $148.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day moving average of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,484.01. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,177.35. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,821,172. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.