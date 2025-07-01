New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,602 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $63,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,422,932,000 after buying an additional 138,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,239,715,000 after acquiring an additional 106,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,636,679,000 after purchasing an additional 96,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,138,000 after purchasing an additional 86,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,747,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.8%

SHW stock opened at $342.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.63 and its 200 day moving average is $348.01. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $292.33 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

