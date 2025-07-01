Cairn Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $620.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $615.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $622.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $586.59 and a 200-day moving average of $582.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.