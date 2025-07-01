New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,306 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $39,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 438.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $122.37 and a 52-week high of $207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.