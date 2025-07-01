New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 37.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PPG stock opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $112.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.24%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

