New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,550 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,374,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $58,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.1%

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

