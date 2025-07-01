Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $215.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.57 and its 200 day moving average is $210.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.