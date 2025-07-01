Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

