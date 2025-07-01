Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Unum Group worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.