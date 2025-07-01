Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $308.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.00 and its 200 day moving average is $303.19. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.27 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.08.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

