Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Buys 925 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

