Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $663,000 Stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,969 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,527,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,619,000 after acquiring an additional 994,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,454,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 736,780 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $159.35 and a twelve month high of $264.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -318.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wall Street Zen raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.91.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

