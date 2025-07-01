Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Increases Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 998,227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,151,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,047,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after buying an additional 467,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after buying an additional 426,173 shares during the period. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,261,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

