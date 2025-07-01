Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.52.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $104.11 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

