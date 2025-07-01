WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.8%

KMB opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

