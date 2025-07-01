WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $176.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

