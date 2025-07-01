Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $5.63 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of United Community Banks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,141,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,766,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $148,763,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $113,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of UCB opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

United Community Banks Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.