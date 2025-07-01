Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 50,751 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,751 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Independence Realty Trust worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,398,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,835,000 after buying an additional 2,037,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,380,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,904,000 after acquiring an additional 352,307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,662,000 after acquiring an additional 60,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,457,000 after acquiring an additional 793,403 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,381,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,377 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

NYSE IRT opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 126.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

