Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 122.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 157.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.37 million. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

