Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424,153 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of DoubleVerify worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.