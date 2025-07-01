Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centerspace by 903.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centerspace by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Centerspace during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Centerspace in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Shares of CSR opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -275.00%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

