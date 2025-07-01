Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 1.01% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 547.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,490,000. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PXE opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.83. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $34.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

