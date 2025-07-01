MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:MCD opened at $292.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.49. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.