Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,040 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Urban Outfitters worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.09.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 12,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $938,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $2,595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,613,948.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

