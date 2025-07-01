Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Down 21.4% – Here’s What Happened

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) fell 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 209,847 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 60,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

