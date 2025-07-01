Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 27,719 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Safehold worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Safehold by 12.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Safehold by 2,476.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Safehold by 73.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 37.17, a current ratio of 37.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Safehold had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Safehold

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.