Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,865 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American International Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,964 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2,134.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,426,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,074,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.68. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.