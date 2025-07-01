MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $44,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

PTF stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.15 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.23.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

