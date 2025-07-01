Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) versus Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Head to Head Analysis

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 4.88% 2.15% 0.96% Tencent Music Entertainment Group 32.73% 10.95% 8.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and Tencent Music Entertainment Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $158.71 million 3.16 $7.75 million $0.11 69.73 Tencent Music Entertainment Group $3.89 billion 8.62 $924.18 million $0.84 23.27

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Reservoir Media. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reservoir Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Reservoir Media and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 2 8 1 2.91

Reservoir Media currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.93%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential downside of 15.09%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Reservoir Media on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends. The company also delivers music-centric live streaming services primarily through the Live Streaming tab on QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, WeSing, Kugou Live, and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with a diverse audience base; and Lazy Audio, an audio platform. In addition, it sells music-related merchandise; and artist-related merchandise, such as branded apparel, posters and art prints, and accessories and integrated and technology-driven music solutions that help IoT device manufacturers build and operate their branded music services on their IoT devices, as well as offers advertising services across its online karaoke platform and online music apps. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

