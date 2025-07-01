Analyzing Ferguson (FERG) and The Competition

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “MACH – GENL INDL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ferguson to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ferguson and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferguson 5.32% 34.02% 11.28% Ferguson Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Dividends

Ferguson pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ferguson pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ferguson $29.64 billion $1.74 billion 27.16 Ferguson Competitors $4.72 billion $501.64 million 19.24

This table compares Ferguson and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Ferguson is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Ferguson has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferguson’s peers have a beta of 12.04, indicating that their average share price is 1,104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Ferguson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ferguson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ferguson and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferguson 0 1 0 1 3.00 Ferguson Competitors 337 2441 3096 123 2.50

As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies have a potential upside of 12.86%. Given Ferguson’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ferguson has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ferguson beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers. It also supplies specialist water and wastewater treatment products to residential, commercial, and infrastructure contractors, as well as supplies pipe, valves, and fittings solutions to industrial customers. In addition, it offers customized solutions, such as virtual design, fabrication, valve actuation, pre-assembly, kitting, installation, and project management services, as well as after-sales support that comprises warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns and maintenance, and repair and operations support. The company sells its products through a network of distribution centers, branches, counter service and specialist sales associates, showroom consultants, and e-commerce channels. Ferguson Enterprises Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

