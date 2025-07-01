KBC Group NV Has $25.26 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $25,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $548.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $542.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.86.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

