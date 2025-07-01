Contrasting Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) and Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Copco and Accelleron Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Accelleron Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and Accelleron Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 16.53% 27.36% 14.42% Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atlas Copco and Accelleron Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $16.72 billion 4.70 $2.82 billion $0.57 28.30 Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Accelleron Industries.

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Accelleron Industries pays an annual dividend of C$0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Atlas Copco pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Accelleron Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, expanders and pumps, and medical air solutions. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps; abatement and integrated systems; industrial assembly tools and solutions; self-pierce riveting solutions; adhesive dispensing and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, and drills and other pneumatic products; machine vision solutions; construction and demolition tools; mobile compressors, generators, and energy storage systems; and industrial flow, portable power, portable flow, and portable air products, as well as specialty rental services. The company serves the semiconductor and flat panel, industrial manufacturing, civil engineering, demolition, exploration drilling, automotive, off-highway vehicles, electronics, aerospace, energy, food, pharmaceutical, textile, and other industries. Atlas Copco AB was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

