Head-To-Head Review: DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Tractor Supply pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tractor Supply has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFI Retail Group $8.87 billion N/A -$244.50 million N/A N/A Tractor Supply $14.88 billion 1.88 $1.10 billion $2.01 26.25

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Tractor Supply”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than DFI Retail Group.

Risk and Volatility

DFI Retail Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tractor Supply has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DFI Retail Group and Tractor Supply, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DFI Retail Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tractor Supply 1 7 11 1 2.60

Tractor Supply has a consensus price target of $58.02, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Tractor Supply’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tractor Supply is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

Profitability

This table compares DFI Retail Group and Tractor Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A Tractor Supply 7.24% 47.56% 10.89%

Summary

Tractor Supply beats DFI Retail Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim’s brand. The company was formerly known as Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited and changed its name to DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited in May 2022. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise. It provides its products under the 4health, Paws & Claws, American Farmworks, Producer's Pride, Bit & Bridle, Red Shed, Blue Mountain, Redstone, C.E. Schmidt, Retriever, Country Lane, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Country Tuff, Strive, Dumor, Traveller, Farm Table, Treeline, Groundwork, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Huskee, Untamed, and JobSmart brand names. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Petsense by Tractor Supply, and Orscheln Farm and Home names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

