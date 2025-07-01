Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $18,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.80.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $188.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.72 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.48.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.