Head to Head Comparison: Griffon (GFF) and Its Rivals

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “DIVERSIFIED OPS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Griffon to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Griffon and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Griffon $2.62 billion $209.90 million 14.99 Griffon Competitors $13.29 billion $972.31 million 42.71

Griffon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Griffon. Griffon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

73.2% of Griffon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Griffon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of shares of all “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Griffon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffon 9.06% 114.46% 10.83% Griffon Competitors -24.47% -40.66% -9.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Griffon and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffon 0 0 3 2 3.40 Griffon Competitors 199 871 1636 64 2.56

Griffon presently has a consensus target price of $98.20, indicating a potential upside of 35.67%. As a group, “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies have a potential downside of 4.26%. Given Griffon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Griffon is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Griffon pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Griffon pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 26.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Griffon has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Griffon has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffon’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Griffon beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications. The segment also sells related products, such as garage door openers. The Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled engineered tools, including spades, hoes, cultivators, weeders, post hole diggers, scrapers, edgers and forks; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow tools comprising pushers, roof rakes, sled sleigh shovels, scoops, and ice scrapers; and pruning products, such as pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools. The segment also offers striking tools, including axes, picks, mattocks, mauls, wood splitters, sledgehammers, pry bars, and repair handles; traditional and gardening hand tools comprising hammers, screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrenches, handsaws, tape measures, levels, clamps, trowels, cultivators, weeders, and other hand tools; indoor and outdoor planters and lawn accessories; and garden hoses and hose reels. In addition, the segment provides home organization products, including wire and wood shelving, containers, storage cabinets, and other closet and home organization accessories; residential, industrial, and commercial fans; and cleaning products, such as brooms, brushes, squeegees, and other cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

