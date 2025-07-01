Analyzing GameStop (GME) & Its Rivals

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) is one of 67 public companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GameStop to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GameStop and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GameStop 5.67% 5.25% 3.99% GameStop Competitors -63.79% -44.74% -4.90%

Volatility & Risk

GameStop has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GameStop’s competitors have a beta of 2.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GameStop 1 0 0 0 1.00 GameStop Competitors 398 2343 5093 132 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GameStop and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

GameStop presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 44.49%. As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 19.50%. Given GameStop’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GameStop has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of GameStop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of GameStop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GameStop and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GameStop $3.82 billion $131.30 million 52.87 GameStop Competitors $2.53 billion $24.51 million 14.86

GameStop has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. GameStop is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GameStop competitors beat GameStop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads. It sells collectibles comprising apparel, toys, trading cards, gadgets, and other retail products for pop culture and technology enthusiasts, as well as engages in the digital asset wallet and NFT marketplace activities. The company operates stores and ecommerce sites under the GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania brands; and pop culture themed stores that sell collectibles, apparel, gadgets, electronics, toys, and other retail products under the Zing Pop Culture brand, as well as offers Game Informer magazine, a print and digital gaming publication. The company was formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp. GameStop Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

